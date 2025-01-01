$23,990+ GST
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,912 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW 330i xDrive – Sporty, Sophisticated, and All-Wheel Drive
Experience the perfect balance of performance, luxury, and control with this 2018 BMW 330i xDrive – a premium sport sedan built to impress. With BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system (xDrive), this 3 Series offers confidence in all road conditions, while delivering the dynamic driving experience BMW is known for.
Top Features:
2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine – Smooth power with excellent fuel economy
xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Year-round traction and handling
8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Responsive and efficient shifting
Premium Interior – Heated leather seats, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control
Navigation System – With iDrive controller and crisp display
Rearview Camera + Parking Sensors – For added safety and convenience
Bluetooth, USB, and Hands-Free Connectivity – Stay connected on the go
This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive has been well cared for and offers a clean, stylish, and driver-focused experience. Schedule your test drive today and enjoy the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
