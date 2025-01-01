2018 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=71><strong data-start=0 data-end=69>2018 BMW 330i xDrive – Sporty, Sophisticated, and All-Wheel Drive</strong></p><p data-start=73 data-end=400>Experience the perfect balance of performance, luxury, and control with this 2018 BMW 330i xDrive – a premium sport sedan built to impress. With BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system (xDrive), this 3 Series offers confidence in all road conditions, while delivering the dynamic driving experience BMW is known for.</p><p data-start=402 data-end=1029><strong data-start=405 data-end=422>Top Features:</strong><br data-start=422 data-end=425 /><strong data-start=427 data-end=458>2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine</strong> – Smooth power with excellent fuel economy<br data-start=501 data-end=504 /><strong data-start=506 data-end=532>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Year-round traction and handling<br data-start=567 data-end=570 /><strong data-start=572 data-end=606>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Responsive and efficient shifting<br data-start=642 data-end=645 /><strong data-start=647 data-end=667>Premium Interior</strong> – Heated leather seats, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control<br data-start=730 data-end=733 /><strong data-start=735 data-end=756>Navigation System</strong> – With iDrive controller and crisp display<br data-start=799 data-end=802 /><strong data-start=804 data-end=841>Rearview Camera + Parking Sensors</strong> – For added safety and convenience<br data-start=876 data-end=879 /><strong data-start=881 data-end=928>Bluetooth, USB, and Hands-Free Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected on the go</p><p> </p><p data-start=1031 data-end=1237>This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive has been well cared for and offers a clean, stylish, and driver-focused experience. Schedule your test drive today and enjoy the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.financecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2018 BMW 3 Series

154,912 KM

$23,990

+ GST
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ GST

Used
154,912KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 330i xDrive – Sporty, Sophisticated, and All-Wheel Drive

Experience the perfect balance of performance, luxury, and control with this 2018 BMW 330i xDrive – a premium sport sedan built to impress. With BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system (xDrive), this 3 Series offers confidence in all road conditions, while delivering the dynamic driving experience BMW is known for.

Top Features:
2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine – Smooth power with excellent fuel economy
xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Year-round traction and handling
8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Responsive and efficient shifting
Premium Interior – Heated leather seats, sunroof, and dual-zone climate control
Navigation System – With iDrive controller and crisp display
Rearview Camera + Parking Sensors – For added safety and convenience
Bluetooth, USB, and Hands-Free Connectivity – Stay connected on the go

 

This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive has been well cared for and offers a clean, stylish, and driver-focused experience. Schedule your test drive today and enjoy the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

$23,990

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2018 BMW 3 Series