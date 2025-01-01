Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 13.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87481 <br/>Lot #: 124 <br/>Reserve Price: $18,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 BMW X1

139,055 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
12960620

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12960620.750177725?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 12960620
  3. 12960620
  4. 12960620
  5. 12960620
  6. 12960620
  7. 12960620
  8. 12960620
  9. 12960620
  10. 12960620
  11. 12960620
  12. 12960620
  13. 12960620
  14. 12960620
  15. 12960620
  16. 12960620
  17. 12960620
  18. 12960620
  19. 12960620
  20. 12960620
  21. 12960620
  22. 12960620
  23. 12960620
  24. 12960620
  25. 12960620
  26. 12960620
  27. 12960620
  28. 12960620
  29. 12960620
  30. 12960620
  31. 12960620
  32. 12960620
  33. 12960620
  34. 12960620
  35. 12960620
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,055KM
VIN WBXHT3C31J5L24471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 87481
  • Mileage 139,055 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 13.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87481
Lot #: 124
Reserve Price: $18,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Volvo XC90 for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Volvo XC90 214,426 KM $3,950 + GST
Used 2025 Ford Bronco Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Ford Bronco Sport 18,532 KM $33,000 + GST
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Ford Escape Active 61,131 KM $25,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 BMW X1