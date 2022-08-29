Menu
2018 BMW X1

66,655 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

xDrive28i

xDrive28i

Location

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079264
  • Stock #: P12998
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J5F91073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

