$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Driverz Auto
403-764-2886
2018 BMW X1
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
403-764-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9079264
- Stock #: P12998
- VIN: WBXHT3C34J5F91073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12998
- Mileage 66,655 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driverz Auto
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9