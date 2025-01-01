$21,988+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2
xDrive 28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
121,964KM
VIN WBXYJ5C33JEF69213
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 121,964 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X2 28i WITH 121964 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Rear Defrost,Fog Lamps,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Spoiler,Brake Assist,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Privacy Glass,Daytime Running Lights,Tires - Rear Performance,Rain Sensing Wipers,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 BMW X2