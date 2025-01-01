Menu
<div>2018 BMW X2 28i WITH 121964 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!</div>

2018 BMW X2

121,964 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2

xDrive 28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

12379941

2018 BMW X2

xDrive 28i NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,964KM
VIN WBXYJ5C33JEF69213

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 121,964 KM

2018 BMW X2 28i WITH 121964 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODES AND MORE!

Rear Defrost,Fog Lamps,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Spoiler,Brake Assist,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Privacy Glass,Daytime Running Lights,Tires - Rear Performance,Rain Sensing Wipers,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Automatic Headlights,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 BMW X2