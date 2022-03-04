$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDRIVE w/ TURBOCHARGED / NAVI / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$38,990
- Listing ID: 8470860
- Stock #: 19789
- VIN: 5UXTR9C51JLC74212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE BMW X3 comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TUBROCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, BMW's LEGENDARY XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights, power tailgate, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, heated power leather seats with memory settings, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Assist, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated tilt & telescoping steering wheel, push start ignition, premium 12 speaker sound system and much more!!
Vehicle Features
