2018 BMW X3

80,000 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

xDRIVE w/ TURBOCHARGED / NAVI / PANO ROOF

xDRIVE w/ TURBOCHARGED / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8470860
  Stock #: 19789
  VIN: 5UXTR9C51JLC74212

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19789
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

This ACCIDENT FREE BMW X3 comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TUBROCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, BMW's LEGENDARY XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights, power tailgate, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, heated power leather seats with memory settings, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Assist, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated tilt & telescoping steering wheel, push start ignition, premium 12 speaker sound system and much more!!

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Remote Trunk ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

