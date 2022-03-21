$42,990+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8802194
- Stock #: C74716
- VIN: 5UXTR9C57JLC74716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,450 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful BMW X3 xDrive30i has 75,450 kms from new. This one owner, accident free Alberta vehicle come fully equipped with HUD, Panoramic Roof, BSM, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Leather Sport Seats with Heated Sports Steering Wheel, Upgraded 21'' Individual Wheels and More. Call us for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.
Vehicle Features
