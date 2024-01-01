Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 BMW X5 35i WITH 132715 KMS, M PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LETHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

2018 BMW X5

132,715 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 11702848
  2. 11702848
  3. 11702848
  4. 11702848
  5. 11702848
  6. 11702848
  7. 11702848
  8. 11702848
  9. 11702848
  10. 11702848
  11. 11702848
  12. 11702848
  13. 11702848
  14. 11702848
  15. 11702848
  16. 11702848
  17. 11702848
  18. 11702848
  19. 11702848
  20. 11702848
  21. 11702848
  22. 11702848
Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,715KM
VIN 5UXKR0C59J0X88783

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 132,715 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X5 35i WITH 132715 KMS, M PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LETHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Folding Mirrors,Privacy Glass,Brake Assist,Automatic Headlights,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Rear Spoiler,Rear Defrost,Power Liftgate,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Sp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 SENSORY TAN INTERIOR REMOTE START NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Infiniti QX50 SENSORY TAN INTERIOR REMOTE START NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF 55,945 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER 121,905 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAM for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAM 121,332 KM $24,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5