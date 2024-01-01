$31,988+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i M PACKAGE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
132,715KM
VIN 5UXKR0C59J0X88783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 132,715 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X5 35i WITH 132715 KMS, M PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LETHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Folding Mirrors,Privacy Glass,Brake Assist,Automatic Headlights,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Rear Spoiler,Rear Defrost,Power Liftgate,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Sp...
Email Auto House
