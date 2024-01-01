$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Premium
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winterberry Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Buick Encore Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore features the following options: ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI with start/stop mode (153 hp [114.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239.0 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7) aluminum with Technical Gray pockets, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
