$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Buick Encore
Essence
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027742
- Stock #: 22275A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this certified 2018 Buick Encore Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7) aluminum with Technical Gray pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, and Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
