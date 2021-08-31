2018 Cadillac ATS

$29,490 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7664569

7664569 Stock #: 19593

19593 VIN: 1G6AF5RX6J0130286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Stock # 19593

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Turbocharged, Automat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.