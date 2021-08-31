Menu
2018 Cadillac ATS

73,000 KM

Details

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7664569
  Stock #: 19593
  VIN: 1G6AF5RX6J0130286

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19593
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Cadillac ATS ALL WHEEL DRIVE comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, heated power leather seats with memory settings, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, push start ignition, Bluetooth, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 10-speaker BOSE surround sound system, power sunroof, heated steering wheel and much more!!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Turbocharged, Automat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

