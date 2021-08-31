Menu
2018 Cadillac ATS

35,000 KM

Details

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

Coupe LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF/ NAVIGATION

2018 Cadillac ATS

Coupe LUXURY w/ AWD / SUNROOF/ NAVIGATION

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7721653
  Stock #: 19600
  VIN: 1G6AF1RX6J0132709

  Exterior Colour White
  Mileage 35,000 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Cadillac ATS Coupe comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated power leather seats with memory, heated steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic high beams, 18-inch alloy wheels, push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, APPLE AUTO / ANDROID AUTO, power sunroof, premium 12-speaker BOSE surround sound system and much more!!!

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start, Keyles...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

