2018 Cadillac ATS

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Cadillac ATS Coupe comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated power leather seats with memory, heated steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic high beams, 18-inch alloy wheels, push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, APPLE AUTO / ANDROID AUTO, power sunroof, premium 12-speaker BOSE surround sound system and much more!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4