Stock #: 28367 
Lot #: S001R 
Reserve Price: $4,500 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. 
 * TOW * POSSIBLE IGNITION ISSUES - BAD KEY MESSAGE IS BEING DISPLAYED ON THE DASH * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Can-Am Outlander

465 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Can-Am Outlander

650 X MR PS

2018 Can-Am Outlander

650 X MR PS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
465KM
VIN 3JBLWAJ46JJ000378

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 465 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 28367
Lot #: S001R
Reserve Price: $4,500
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
* TOW * POSSIBLE IGNITION ISSUES - BAD KEY MESSAGE IS BEING DISPLAYED ON THE DASH *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Can-Am Outlander