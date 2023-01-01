$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10365951
- Stock #: 43611A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 43611A
- Mileage 85,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro has the following options: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (275 hp [205 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, and Tires, 245/50R18, blackwall, all-season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.