2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Transfer case shield, and Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
