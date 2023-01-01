Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

57,623 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Hatchback 1.4L | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Hatchback 1.4L | LOW KMS

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10080804
  2. 10080804
  3. 10080804
  4. 10080804
  5. 10080804
  6. 10080804
  7. 10080804
  8. 10080804
  9. 10080804
  10. 10080804
  11. 10080804
  12. 10080804
  13. 10080804
  14. 10080804
  15. 10080804
  16. 10080804
  17. 10080804
  18. 10080804
  19. 10080804
  20. 10080804
  21. 10080804
  22. 10080804
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,623KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080804
  • Stock #: 517636
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM9JS517636

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 517636
  • Mileage 57,623 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2014 RAM 3500 SLT DU...
 240,856 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 170,344 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 142,673 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory