2018 Chevrolet Cruze

<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</span><br><title></title></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p><br></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723924806776_390681963998152 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><br></p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

133,023 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,023KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM3J7203084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
antenna
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
head restraints
Oil life monitoring system

Front Wheel Drive

Power

Remote
Console

Air Bags
Stability control system
brake
safety belts
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Teen Driver mode

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

COMPACT SPARE

6-speaker system
USB charging port

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
KEY
Manual
Trunk release
battery
speedometer
door handles
WINDSHIELD
alternator
body-colour
MIRRORS
map pocket
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
floor
rear courtesy
steering column
rear air ducts
SEATS
Lighting
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
compound crank
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
vehicle diagnostics
deluxe
Tire
3-point
Mirror
Audio system feature
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
3-spoke
driver 6-way manual
floor mounted
front intermittent
includes Passenger Sensing System
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
rear centre
single-zone electronic includes air filter
variable
spare
heated driver and front passenger
solar absorbing
high-performance
primary foldable
Sensor
Wheel
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
parking
km/miles
km odometer
Engine control
stop-start system
monochromatic display
Brake lining
noise and dust performance
Duralife
front MacPherson strut
front passenger seatback
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
Dealer Maintenance Notification
Chevrolet Smart Driver
Warning tones
2-way adjustable
Restraint provisions
front passenger 2-way manual
integral rear window
fold-down with 2 cupholders
3.14 ratio
80AH
foot apply
with armrest
Coolant protection
1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm
177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
trunk/cargo area
rear centre position
front pretensioner
rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
cabin humidity
manual tilt and telescopic
electric rack-mounted
reduced travel
T115/70R16
16 (40.6 cm) steel
additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)
latch
driver and front passenger safety belts
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See ...

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
2018 Chevrolet Cruze