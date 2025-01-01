$CALL+ GST
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, and Trunk release, power, remote. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960