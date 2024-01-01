Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 25.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 23639 - LOT #: 844 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

213,399 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11419826
  2. 11419826
  3. 11419826
  4. 11419826
  5. 11419826
  6. 11419826
  7. 11419826
  8. 11419826
  9. 11419826
  10. 11419826
  11. 11419826
  12. 11419826
  13. 11419826
  14. 11419826
  15. 11419826
  16. 11419826
  17. 11419826
  18. 11419826
  19. 11419826
  20. 11419826
  21. 11419826
  22. 11419826
  23. 11419826
  24. 11419826
  25. 11419826
  26. 11419826
  27. 11419826
  28. 11419826
  29. 11419826
  30. 11419826
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,399KM
VIN 2GNAXREVXJ6193234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23639
  • Mileage 213,399 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 25.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 23639 - LOT #: 844 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Acadia for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Acadia 145,568 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 170,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 244,112 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox