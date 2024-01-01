Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39096 <br/>Lot #: 112 <br/>Reserve Price: $12,999 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

148,498 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,498KM
VIN 2GNAXREV7J6192140

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39096
  • Mileage 148,498 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39096
Lot #: 112
Reserve Price: $12,999
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox