OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday February 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 54121 
Lot #: 432RT 
Reserve Price: $6,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
 * TOW * ENGINE DOES NOT TURN OVER * ELETRICAL ISSUES * * ENGINE STARTS WHEN JUMPING STATER RELAY * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

147,915 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT DIESEL

12165312

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT DIESEL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,915KM
VIN 3GNAXUEU9JS616252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54121
  • Mileage 147,915 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday February 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 54121
Lot #: 432RT
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TOW * ENGINE DOES NOT TURN OVER * ELETRICAL ISSUES * * ENGINE STARTS WHEN JUMPING STATER RELAY *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Chevrolet Equinox