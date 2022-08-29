Menu
2018 Chevrolet Impala

44,498 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

44,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2018 Chevrolet Impala LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) steel with fascia-spoke wheel covers, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.), and Traction control. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

