$25,995+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$25,995
- Listing ID: 9027736
- Stock #: 22260A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 Chevrolet Impala LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) steel with fascia-spoke wheel covers, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.), and Traction control. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
