2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 10142982
- Stock #: 23135A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu has the following options: LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
