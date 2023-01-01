Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

72,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10142982
  • Stock #: 23135A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu has the following options: LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

