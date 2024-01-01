Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43388 <br/>Lot #: 653 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

274,509 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
274,509KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7JF285013

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43388
  • Mileage 274,509 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Chevrolet Malibu