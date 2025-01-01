$14,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek, fuel-efficient sedan that delivers both style and performance? This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and reliability!
Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine – Delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency.
Fuel Efficiency – Up to 36 MPG highway, saving you money at the pump.
8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment – With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless connectivity.
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips.
Power Driver’s Seat – Adjustable for the perfect driving position.
Rearview Camera – Assists with safer parking and maneuvering.
Bluetooth & USB Connectivity – Stay connected on the go.
Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating for five with plenty of legroom.
Sleek Exterior Design – Modern styling with signature Chevy grille and alloy wheels.
This Malibu 1LT is a fantastic choice for commuters, families, and anyone who values a stylish yet practical ride. Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, high-value sedan!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
