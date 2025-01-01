Menu
<p data-start=166 data-end=348>Looking for a sleek, fuel-efficient sedan that delivers both style and performance? This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and reliability!</p><p data-start=350 data-end=1112><strong data-start=353 data-end=370>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=370 data-end=373 /><strong data-start=375 data-end=403>1.5L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – Delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency.<br data-start=461 data-end=464 /><strong data-start=466 data-end=485>Fuel Efficiency</strong> – Up to <strong data-start=494 data-end=512>36 MPG highway</strong>, saving you money at the pump.<br data-start=543 data-end=546 /><strong data-start=548 data-end=583>8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment</strong> – With <strong data-start=591 data-end=623>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> for seamless connectivity.<br data-start=650 data-end=653 /><strong data-start=655 data-end=692>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips.<br data-start=726 data-end=729 /><strong data-start=731 data-end=754>Power Driver’s Seat</strong> – Adjustable for the perfect driving position.<br data-start=801 data-end=804 /><strong data-start=806 data-end=825>Rearview Camera</strong> – Assists with safer parking and maneuvering.<br data-start=871 data-end=874 /><strong data-start=876 data-end=908>Bluetooth & USB Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected on the go.<br data-start=936 data-end=939 /><strong data-start=941 data-end=962>Spacious Interior</strong> – Comfortable seating for five with plenty of legroom.<br data-start=1017 data-end=1020 /><strong data-start=1022 data-end=1047>Sleek Exterior Design</strong> – Modern styling with signature Chevy grille and alloy wheels.</p><p data-start=1114 data-end=1292>This Malibu 1LT is a fantastic choice for commuters, families, and anyone who values a stylish yet practical ride. Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, high-value sedan!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu