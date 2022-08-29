Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

148,040 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9181630
  2. 9181630
  3. 9181630
  4. 9181630
  5. 9181630
  6. 9181630
  7. 9181630
  8. 9181630
  9. 9181630
  10. 9181630
  11. 9181630
  12. 9181630
  13. 9181630
  14. 9181630
  15. 9181630
  16. 9181630
  17. 9181630
  18. 9181630
  19. 9181630
  20. 9181630
  21. 9181630
  22. 9181630
  23. 9181630
  24. 9181630
  25. 9181630
  26. 9181630
  27. 9181630
  28. 9181630
  29. 9181630
  30. 9181630
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,040KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9181630
  • Stock #: 50097
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8JF232577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50097
  • Mileage 148,040 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 22.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 50097 - LOT #: 130 - RESERVE PRICE: $15,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

1992 Fleetwood PROWL...
 999,999 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 66,965 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Pre...
 56,326 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory