2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$26,988 + taxes & licensing
1 8 1 , 0 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

GT764 VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG325395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,067 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

