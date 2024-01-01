Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34740 <br/>Lot #: 527 <br/>Reserve Price: $26,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,647 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11688625
  2. 11688625
  3. 11688625
  4. 11688625
  5. 11688625
  6. 11688625
  7. 11688625
  8. 11688625
  9. 11688625
  10. 11688625
  11. 11688625
  12. 11688625
  13. 11688625
  14. 11688625
  15. 11688625
  16. 11688625
  17. 11688625
  18. 11688625
  19. 11688625
  20. 11688625
  21. 11688625
  22. 11688625
  23. 11688625
  24. 11688625
  25. 11688625
  26. 11688625
  27. 11688625
  28. 11688625
  29. 11688625
  30. 11688625
  31. 11688625
  32. 11688625
  33. 11688625
  34. 11688625
  35. 11688625
  36. 11688625
  37. 11688625
  38. 11688625
  39. 11688625
Contact Seller

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,647KM
VIN 3GCUKTEJ9JG256164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34740
  • Mileage 155,647 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34740
Lot #: 527
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Versa Note 98,486 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 BMW X3 95,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,528 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500