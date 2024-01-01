$28,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,775 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/ 1LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 1LT trim is a versatile and powerful pickup. Featuring the Crew Cab and 4WD configuration, it offers strong performance, a spacious interior, and a comfortable ride.
Features:
Comfortable Seating for 5
8-inch MyLink Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility
Bluetooth Connectivity
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Seats
Heated Front Seats
So much more!
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with the 1LT package is a popular trim known for its blend of features, power, and style.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
