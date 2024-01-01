Menu
<p>For Sale: 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/ 1LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5</p><p> </p><p>The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 1LT trim is a versatile and powerful pickup. Featuring the Crew Cab and 4WD configuration, it offers strong performance, a spacious interior, and a comfortable ride.</p><p> </p><p>Features:</p><p> </p><p>Comfortable Seating for 5</p><p>8-inch MyLink Infotainment System</p><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility</p><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p>Telescoping Steering Wheel</p><p>Power Seats</p><p>Heated Front Seats</p><p>So much more!</p><p> </p><p>The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with the 1LT package is a popular trim known for its blend of features, power, and style. </p><p> </p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,775 KM

Details

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,775KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC9JG462816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,775 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/ 1LT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

 

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 1LT trim is a versatile and powerful pickup. Featuring the Crew Cab and 4WD configuration, it offers strong performance, a spacious interior, and a comfortable ride.

 

Features:

 

Comfortable Seating for 5

8-inch MyLink Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

Bluetooth Connectivity

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Power Seats

Heated Front Seats

So much more!

 

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with the 1LT package is a popular trim known for its blend of features, power, and style. 

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-XXXX

(403) 909-8666

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500