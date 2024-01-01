Menu
Car Zone is pleased to offer this 5.3L 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LWB which comes with power windows, infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play/Android Auto devices with ease. Drive with ease knowing you are in the reliable 5.3L V8 engine and elite 6 speed transmission with power and integrity. Contact us today to book your next test drive!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

204,453 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
4WD CREW CAB 153.0" LS

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
204,453KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 204,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Zone is pleased to offer this 5.3L 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LWB which comes with power windows, infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play/Android Auto devices with ease. Drive with ease knowing you are in the reliable 5.3L V8 engine and elite 6 speed transmission with power and integrity. Contact us today to book your next test drive!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

