Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and comfortable pickup truck that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, available now at Royalty Motors. This stunning Gray Silverado boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a true powerhouse on the road. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently tackle any terrain, while its luxurious Black leather interior provides a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With 148,000km on the odometer, this Silverado has plenty of life left in it, and it's packed with features that will make every journey enjoyable.
Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the ultimate comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush heated and cooled leather seats, adjust the power-adjustable steering wheel to your perfect position, and enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof. The Silverado's advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained, with features like Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. The Silverado's safety features give you peace of mind, with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, making it a smart and reliable choice for your family.
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is a fantastic combination of power, comfort, and style. Its sleek exterior and luxurious interior will turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup truck, available now at Royalty Motors.
Here are 5 features of this Silverado that will make you want to hit the road:
- Heated and Cooled Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort in any weather with the plush heated and cooled leather seats.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Powerful V8 Engine: The 5.3L V8 engine delivers ample power for towing and hauling, while still maintaining smooth and efficient performance.
- 4-wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making it easy to access your truck and get on your way.
