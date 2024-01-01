Menu
Looking for a capable and comfortable pickup truck thats ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, available now at Royalty Motors. This stunning Gray Silverado boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a true powerhouse on the road. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently tackle any terrain, while its luxurious Black leather interior provides a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With 148,000km on the odometer, this Silverado has plenty of life left in it, and its packed with features that will make every journey enjoyable.

Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the ultimate comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush heated and cooled leather seats, adjust the power-adjustable steering wheel to your perfect position, and enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof. The Silverados advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained, with features like Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. The Silverados safety features give you peace of mind, with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, making it a smart and reliable choice for your family.

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is a fantastic combination of power, comfort, and style. Its sleek exterior and luxurious interior will turn heads wherever you go. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup truck, available now at Royalty Motors.

Here are 5 features of this Silverado that will make you want to hit the road:

Heated and Cooled Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort in any weather with the plush heated and cooled leather seats.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
Powerful V8 Engine: The 5.3L V8 engine delivers ample power for towing and hauling, while still maintaining smooth and efficient performance.
4-wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making it easy to access your truck and get on your way.

148,000 KM

Details

LTZ

12043879

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSECXJG104437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and comfortable pickup truck that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, available now at Royalty Motors. This stunning Gray Silverado boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a true powerhouse on the road. Its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently tackle any terrain, while its luxurious Black leather interior provides a comfortable and stylish ride for you and your passengers. With 148,000km on the odometer, this Silverado has plenty of life left in it, and it's packed with features that will make every journey enjoyable.

Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the ultimate comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush heated and cooled leather seats, adjust the power-adjustable steering wheel to your perfect position, and enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof. The Silverado's advanced technology keeps you connected and entertained, with features like Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. The Silverado's safety features give you peace of mind, with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, making it a smart and reliable choice for your family.

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is a fantastic combination of power, comfort, and style. Its sleek exterior and luxurious interior will turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional pickup truck, available now at Royalty Motors.

Here are 5 features of this Silverado that will make you want to hit the road:

  1. Heated and Cooled Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate comfort in any weather with the plush heated and cooled leather seats.
  2. Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
  3. Powerful V8 Engine: The 5.3L V8 engine delivers ample power for towing and hauling, while still maintaining smooth and efficient performance.
  4. 4-wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
  5. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making it easy to access your truck and get on your way.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

