<p class= data-start=0 data-end=76><strong data-start=0 data-end=74>2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT – Loaded, Clean Carfax, No Accidents!</strong></p><p class= data-start=78 data-end=319>This 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and tech! With a Clean Carfax, no accidents, and a history of regular servicing, this truck is ready to hit the road—or the job site—with confidence.</p><p class= data-start=321 data-end=997><strong data-start=324 data-end=349>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=349 data-end=352 /><strong data-start=354 data-end=378>Heated Leather Seats</strong> – Premium comfort for driver & front passenger<br data-start=425 data-end=428 /><strong data-start=430 data-end=462>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> – Seamless smartphone integration<br data-start=496 data-end=499 /><strong data-start=501 data-end=524>6-Passenger Seating</strong> – Room for the whole crew with front bench seat<br data-start=572 data-end=575 /><strong data-start=577 data-end=595>5.3L V8 Engine</strong> – Strong performance & towing capability<br data-start=636 data-end=639 /><strong data-start=641 data-end=667>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth, reliable shifting<br data-start=695 data-end=698 /><strong data-start=700 data-end=715>Tow Package</strong> – Haul with confidence<br data-start=738 data-end=741 /><strong data-start=743 data-end=760>Backup Camera</strong> – Easy, safe reversing<br data-start=783 data-end=786 /><strong data-start=788 data-end=814>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Hands-free calls & audio streaming<br data-start=851 data-end=854 /><strong data-start=856 data-end=885>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for both front passengers<br data-start=934 data-end=937 /><strong data-start=939 data-end=972>Alloy Wheels & Chrome Accents</strong> – Sleek, polished look</p><p class= data-start=999 data-end=1168>This Silverado combines rugged capability with everyday luxury, making it a top choice for work or play. Come take it for a spin—<strong data-start=1128 data-end=1166>trucks this clean dont last long!</strong></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

