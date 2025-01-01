$28,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB LT w/ LEATHER
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 184,537 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT – Loaded, Clean Carfax, No Accidents!
This 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and tech! With a Clean Carfax, no accidents, and a history of regular servicing, this truck is ready to hit the road—or the job site—with confidence.
Key Features:
Heated Leather Seats – Premium comfort for driver & front passenger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless smartphone integration
6-Passenger Seating – Room for the whole crew with front bench seat
5.3L V8 Engine – Strong performance & towing capability
Automatic Transmission – Smooth, reliable shifting
Tow Package – Haul with confidence
Backup Camera – Easy, safe reversing
Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calls & audio streaming
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for both front passengers
Alloy Wheels & Chrome Accents – Sleek, polished look
This Silverado combines rugged capability with everyday luxury, making it a top choice for work or play. Come take it for a spin—trucks this clean don't last long!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
