2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.