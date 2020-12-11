Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,178 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

LS

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

49,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6318579
  • Stock #: AC-011
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC4JG390433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Inventory blowout SALE due to hail damage

2018 Chevrolet Silverado LS! This 4x4 Truck is equipped with Back up Camera, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, HID Headlights, Running Boards, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
                                   OR
- Up to 1 year NO INSURANCE PAYMENT (O.A.C.)

 

 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF 

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

 

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

