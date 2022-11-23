2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9442857

9442857 Stock #: 43074A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 74,669 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 EASSIST WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.