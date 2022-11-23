Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,669 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9442857
  Stock #: 43074A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 74,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 EASSIST WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Wheel, full-size spare, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine, model *15703 and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package. With 22" LPO wheels requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine and CC15543 model., Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 EASSIST WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

