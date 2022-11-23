$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9442857
- Stock #: 43074A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 74,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 EASSIST WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Wheel, full-size spare, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine, model *15703 and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package. With 22" LPO wheels requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine and CC15543 model., Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
