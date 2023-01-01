$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9466983
- Stock #: 43101A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 119,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, and Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.