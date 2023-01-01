Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,191 KM

LT

LT

119,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9466983
  • Stock #: 43101A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, and Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

