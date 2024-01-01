Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29493 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $27,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - * DIESEL * *BACKUP CAMERA INOPERABLE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

186,209 KM

Details Description

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11537727
  2. 11537727
  3. 11537727
  4. 11537727
  5. 11537727
  6. 11537727
  7. 11537727
  8. 11537727
  9. 11537727
  10. 11537727
  11. 11537727
  12. 11537727
  13. 11537727
  14. 11537727
  15. 11537727
  16. 11537727
  17. 11537727
  18. 11537727
  19. 11537727
  20. 11537727
  21. 11537727
  22. 11537727
  23. 11537727
  24. 11537727
  25. 11537727
  26. 11537727
  27. 11537727
  28. 11537727
  29. 11537727
  30. 11537727
  31. 11537727
  32. 11537727
  33. 11537727
  34. 11537727
  35. 11537727
  36. 11537727
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,209KM
VIN 1GC1KUEY9JF269679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29493
  • Mileage 186,209 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29493 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $27,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - * DIESEL * *BACKUP CAMERA INOPERABLE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mazda CX-5 106,556 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai KONA 63,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL 165,245 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500