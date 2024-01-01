Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38197 <br/>Lot #: 431AV <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government. <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * NO KEYS * MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN * * BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

123,106 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Z71

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Z71

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,106KM
VIN 1GC1KVEG7JF173806

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38197
  • Mileage 123,106 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38197
Lot #: 431AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* NO KEYS * MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN * * BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500