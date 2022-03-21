Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

52,585 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8743544
  Stock #: 42366A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 42366A
  • Mileage 52,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum, 10-spoke includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Upgradeable to (Q7R) 20" (50.8 cm) 6-spoke polished aluminum wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground. The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete.) (Will be deleted if (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or abov...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

