2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8743544
- Stock #: 42366A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 52,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above 330 hp [246.1 kW] @ 4600 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum, 10-spoke includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Upgradeable to (Q7R) 20" (50.8 cm) 6-spoke polished aluminum wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground. The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete.) (Will be deleted if (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
