2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 8 4 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9153256

9153256 Stock #: GTW0015

GTW0015 VIN: 1GC1KUEGXJF160476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,846 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

