2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

215,846 KM

Details

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-797-2475

2500 HD | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-797-2475

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153256
  • Stock #: GTW0015
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEGXJF160476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Alloy Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

