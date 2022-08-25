$69,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$69,995
- Listing ID: 9008650
- Stock #: 42420B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake, (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater., AIRBAGS, CREW CAB: SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; HEAD-CURTAIN AIRBAGS FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires single rear wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), and Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
