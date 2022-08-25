Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

107,854 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9008650
  • Stock #: 42420B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42420B
  • Mileage 107,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake, (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater., AIRBAGS, CREW CAB: SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; HEAD-CURTAIN AIRBAGS FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires single rear wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote on Crew Cab or Double Cab models (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.), and Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Security System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
AIRBAGS CREW CAB: SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; HEAD-CURTAIN AIRBAGS FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 1,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 51,908 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 197,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory