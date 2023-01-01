Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

258,467 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

1500 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

1500 2LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9773938
  2. 9773938
  3. 9773938
  4. 9773938
  5. 9773938
  6. 9773938
  7. 9773938
  8. 9773938
  9. 9773938
  10. 9773938
  11. 9773938
  12. 9773938
  13. 9773938
  14. 9773938
  15. 9773938
  16. 9773938
  17. 9773938
  18. 9773938
  19. 9773938
  20. 9773938
  21. 9773938
  22. 9773938
  23. 9773938
  24. 9773938
  25. 9773938
  26. 9773938
  27. 9773938
  28. 9773938
  29. 9773938
  30. 9773938
  31. 9773938
  32. 9773938
  33. 9773938
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
258,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9773938
  • Stock #: 63897
  • VIN: 2GCVKREC8J1112350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63897
  • Mileage 258,467 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 1.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 63897 - LOT #: 101 - RESERVE PRICE: $22,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Ford F-150 Lariat
 298,554 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 158,996 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 258,467 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory