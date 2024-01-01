Menu
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2018 CHEVROLET PREMIER 4X4 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated and cooled Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Car starter, Power Liftgate. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/Four Wheel drive system/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business.

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

188,381 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD Premier/Leather/Navigation/Rearview camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD Premier/Leather/Navigation/Rearview camera

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,381KM
VIN 1GNSKCKC1JR335882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB582
  • Mileage 188,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2018 CHEVROLET PREMIER 4X4 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated and cooled Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Car starter, Power Liftgate. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/Four Wheel drive system/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Tow Package
Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-XXXX

403-261-5892

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe