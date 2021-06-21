2018 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Chrysler 300 Touring comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, dual-pane PANORAMIC roof, heated power black leather seats, 8.4-inch screen w/ NAVIGATION, back-up camera, LED fog lights, factory remote starter, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 60/40 split folding rear seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more!!
