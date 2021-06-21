Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

TOURING w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

2018 Chrysler 300

TOURING w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7370684
  Stock #: 19491
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG0JH226143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19491
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Chrysler 300 Touring comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, dual-pane PANORAMIC roof, heated power black leather seats, 8.4-inch screen w/ NAVIGATION, back-up camera, LED fog lights, factory remote starter, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 60/40 split folding rear seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more!!

Vehicle Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Faced Seats Rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

