2018 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Chrysler 300 S comes loaded with a responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated NAPPA leather bucket seats, LED foglights, factory remote starter, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, U Connect 8.4-inch touchscreen with back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry with push start, projector headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4