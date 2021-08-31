Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

101,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

S w/ AWD / NAPPA LEATHER / V6

2018 Chrysler 300

S w/ AWD / NAPPA LEATHER / V6

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7610980
  • Stock #: 19576
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG6JH285978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19576
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Chrysler 300 S comes loaded with a responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated NAPPA leather bucket seats, LED foglights, factory remote starter, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, U Connect 8.4-inch touchscreen with back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry with push start, projector headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTAS...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

