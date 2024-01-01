Menu
Introducing the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus, a versatile and family-friendly minivan that is ready to take on any adventure. With a spacious interior and seating for up to eight passengers, this Pacifica is perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. The gasoline engine offers excellent fuel efficiency, with a city KM/L of 12 and a highway KM/L of 8, making it an economical choice for any driver.

Equipped with convenient features such as remote keyless entry, blind spot detection, Parkview backup camera, and hands-free communication with Bluetooth, this Pacifica ensures a safe and enjoyable driving experience. The proximity key for doors and push button start adds an extra level of convenience, while the dual-zone front automatic air conditioning keeps everyone comfortable on the road. With an odometer reading of 144,604 kilometers, this well-maintained Pacifica is ready to become your next reliable vehicle. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.

144,604 KM

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,604KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG8JR330129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 144,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus, a versatile and family-friendly minivan that is ready to take on any adventure. With a spacious interior and seating for up to eight passengers, this Pacifica is perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. The gasoline engine offers excellent fuel efficiency, with a city KM/L of 12 and a highway KM/L of 8, making it an economical choice for any driver.

Equipped with convenient features such as remote keyless entry, blind spot detection, Parkview backup camera, and hands-free communication with Bluetooth, this Pacifica ensures a safe and enjoyable driving experience. The proximity key for doors and push button start adds an extra level of convenience, while the dual-zone front automatic air conditioning keeps everyone comfortable on the road. With an odometer reading of 144,604 kilometers, this well-maintained Pacifica is ready to become your next reliable vehicle. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

