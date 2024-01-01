$24,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING L PLUS-NO ACCIDENTS-BLUE TOOTH-THIRD ROW!
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING L PLUS-NO ACCIDENTS-BLUE TOOTH-THIRD ROW!
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 144,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus, a versatile and family-friendly minivan that is ready to take on any adventure. With a spacious interior and seating for up to eight passengers, this Pacifica is perfect for long road trips or daily commutes. The gasoline engine offers excellent fuel efficiency, with a city KM/L of 12 and a highway KM/L of 8, making it an economical choice for any driver.
Equipped with convenient features such as remote keyless entry, blind spot detection, Parkview backup camera, and hands-free communication with Bluetooth, this Pacifica ensures a safe and enjoyable driving experience. The proximity key for doors and push button start adds an extra level of convenience, while the dual-zone front automatic air conditioning keeps everyone comfortable on the road. With an odometer reading of 144,604 kilometers, this well-maintained Pacifica is ready to become your next reliable vehicle. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today!
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.
FAST APPROVALS
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
Email Crossroads Motors
Crossroads Motors
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179