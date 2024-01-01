Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this beautiful 1 Ownder 2018 Dodge Challenger with only 101,335 km from brand new. This vehicle comes loaded with Keyless entry, Push–button start, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control, Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LED taillamps, Blind–Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross–Path Detection, High intensity discharge headlamps Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, brand new windshield, brand new front & rear brakes, fresh oil change, winter tires installed, Second set of rims on summer tires and much more...

2018 Dodge Challenger

101,335 KM

$27,990

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT

2018 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 256433
  • Mileage 101,335 KM

Carzone is pleased to offer this beautiful 1 Ownder 2018 Dodge Challenger with only 101,335 km from brand new. This vehicle comes loaded with Keyless entry, Push–button start, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control, Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LED taillamps, Blind–Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross–Path Detection, High intensity discharge headlamps Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, brand new windshield, brand new front & rear brakes, fresh oil change, winter tires installed, Second set of rims on summer tires and much more... 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

