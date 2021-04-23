Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

17,500 KM

$60,990

+ tax & licensing
$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 SHAKER

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 SHAKER

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7001909
  Stock #: 327332
  VIN: 2C3CDZFJ4JH327332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T 392 Shaker finished in Octane Red Pearl has only 17,500 Kms from new. Fully loaded with preferred package 24Y, Dynamic Package, Technology group package, Driver Convenience package, Premium Harmon Kardon Package, Scat Pack Apperance package with upgraded 8.4'' GPS display. Just in time for summer, this beauty wont last long. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

