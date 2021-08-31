Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Challenger

74,436 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

BLACKTOP SXT NAVI BCAMERA LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Challenger

BLACKTOP SXT NAVI BCAMERA LEATHER

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 7750665
  2. 7750665
  3. 7750665
  4. 7750665
  5. 7750665
  6. 7750665
  7. 7750665
  8. 7750665
  9. 7750665
  10. 7750665
  11. 7750665
  12. 7750665
  13. 7750665
  14. 7750665
  15. 7750665
  16. 7750665
  17. 7750665
  18. 7750665
  19. 7750665
  20. 7750665
  21. 7750665
Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

74,436KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7750665
  • Stock #: 309684
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG6JH309684

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 309684
  • Mileage 74,436 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT BLACKTOP WITH 74436 KMS, AFTER MARKET RIMS. NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED/VENTED DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD),POWER SUNROOF,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),WHEELS: 20 X 8 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM,BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Firestone Brand Tires SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Inf...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 125,112 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Mustang GT...
 39,692 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T R...
 38,831 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory