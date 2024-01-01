Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This sleek blue minivan boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, perfect for hauling the whole crew and all their gear. With a comfortable and spacious cabin, it features convenient amenities like power sliding doors and windows, making getting in and out a breeze. The Grand Caravan also comes equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>With a well-maintained 131,485km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that make this vehicle stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Power Sliding Doors:</strong> Effortless access for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Luxurious comfort for every ride.</li><li><strong>DVD/Entertainment System:</strong> Keep everyone entertained on long trips.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.</li><li><strong>Split Rear Seat:</strong> Flexible cargo space to suit your needs.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,485 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
11971302

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1732921221
  2. 1732921219
  3. 1732921221
  4. 1732921225
  5. 1732921224
  6. 1732921225
  7. 1732921225
  8. 1732921227
  9. 1732921227
  10. 1732921225
  11. 1732921227
  12. 1732921222
  13. 1732921225
  14. 1732921224
  15. 1732921226
  16. 1732921224
  17. 1732921226
  18. 1732921227
  19. 1732921220
  20. 1732921218
  21. 1732921223
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,485KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXJR291077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This sleek blue minivan boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, perfect for hauling the whole crew and all their gear. With a comfortable and spacious cabin, it features convenient amenities like power sliding doors and windows, making getting in and out a breeze. The Grand Caravan also comes equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind on every journey.

With a well-maintained 131,485km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for its next adventure.

Here are five features that make this vehicle stand out:

  • Power Sliding Doors: Effortless access for passengers and cargo.
  • Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
  • DVD/Entertainment System: Keep everyone entertained on long trips.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
  • Split Rear Seat: Flexible cargo space to suit your needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD 131,485 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext WB LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext WB LT 246,308 KM $1,600 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Taurus X 4dr Wgn SEL AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Ford Taurus X 4dr Wgn SEL AWD 238,001 KM $2,800 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan