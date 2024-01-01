$11,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus 2WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This sleek blue minivan boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, perfect for hauling the whole crew and all their gear. With a comfortable and spacious cabin, it features convenient amenities like power sliding doors and windows, making getting in and out a breeze. The Grand Caravan also comes equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind on every journey.
With a well-maintained 131,485km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for its next adventure.
Here are five features that make this vehicle stand out:
- Power Sliding Doors: Effortless access for passengers and cargo.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
- DVD/Entertainment System: Keep everyone entertained on long trips.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
- Split Rear Seat: Flexible cargo space to suit your needs.
Vehicle Features
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
