2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 3 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435283

8435283 Stock #: 34427

34427 VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR337483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34427

Mileage 123,326 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.