Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 18.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50676 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $9,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Dodge Journey

174,368 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12052930

2018 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12052930
  2. 12052930
  3. 12052930
  4. 12052930
  5. 12052930
  6. 12052930
  7. 12052930
  8. 12052930
  9. 12052930
  10. 12052930
  11. 12052930
  12. 12052930
  13. 12052930
  14. 12052930
  15. 12052930
  16. 12052930
  17. 12052930
  18. 12052930
  19. 12052930
  20. 12052930
  21. 12052930
  22. 12052930
  23. 12052930
  24. 12052930
  25. 12052930
  26. 12052930
  27. 12052930
  28. 12052930
  29. 12052930
  30. 12052930
  31. 12052930
  32. 12052930
  33. 12052930
  34. 12052930
  35. 12052930
  36. 12052930
  37. 12052930
  38. 12052930
  39. 12052930
  40. 12052930
  41. 12052930
  42. 12052930
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,368KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG9JT172854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50676
  • Mileage 174,368 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 18.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50676
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 76,000 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Dodge Journey GT 174,368 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE 132,855 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey